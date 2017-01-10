Wildfire Contained in Panhandle... More Expected

Firefighters have contained a wildfire that broke out in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

The fire broke out Monday near the town of Slapout, about 165 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Beaver County Emergency Management says the fire spread rapidly because of high winds, but said early Tuesday that crews have contained the blaze.

Beaver County officials say firefighters from surrounding agencies assisted in containing the blaze.

Parts of Oklahoma are ripe for wildfires this week because of low humidity and gusty winds. The National Weather Service in Norman says there's an elevated risk Tuesday for wildfires and a "near critical" risk Wednesday, particularly in western Oklahoma.