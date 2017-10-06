Wild Rapid Bat Found at OKC Zoo

Oklahoma health officials say a wild bat found at the Oklahoma City Zoo has tested positive for rabies and are looking for anyone who may have been in contact with the animal.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says the bat was discovered Sunday at about 1:45 p.m. along a path near a cafe. Health officials say anyone who may have touched the bat or been bitten by the animal should contact the department for a rabies assessment.

They say there is no risk of rabies exposure to people who were in the general vicinity of the bat.

Health officials say there have been 40 cases of animal rabies statewide so far this year, including three in Oklahoma County.