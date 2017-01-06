The Widely Anticipated OKPOP Museum Will Be Housed Near the Cain's Ballroom

Last month, it was announced that the long-awaited Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- or OKPOP, as it's also called -- will be built and housed at 422 N. Main Street in downtown Tulsa, just across the street from the historic Cain's Ballroom. As Dr. Bob Blackburn, the executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, said at the time: "We had other locations, but this was the right location that would not only bring that excitement to us, but add that special quality of history and help make this [new museum] sustainable." As an Oklahoma Historical Society facility, the OKPOP will display the creations, artifacts, and mementos of such notable Oklahomans as Woody Guthrie, Bob Wills, Garth Brooks, Leon Russell, Roger Miller, and so forth. Our guest on ST today is Jeff Moore, director of the OKPOP, who says that plans will be drawn up and worked on throughout this year, with construction of the facility to then hopefully begin in 2018.