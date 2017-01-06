Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

The Widely Anticipated OKPOP Museum Will Be Housed Near the Cain's Ballroom

By 57 minutes ago
Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1
  • Aired on Tuesday, January 3rd.
    Aired on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Last month, it was announced that the long-awaited Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- or OKPOP, as it's also called -- will be built and housed at 422 N. Main Street in downtown Tulsa, just across the street from the historic Cain's Ballroom. As Dr. Bob Blackburn, the executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, said at the time: "We had other locations, but this was the right location that would not only bring that excitement to us, but add that special quality of history and help make this [new museum] sustainable." As an Oklahoma Historical Society facility, the OKPOP will display the creations, artifacts, and mementos of such notable Oklahomans as Woody Guthrie, Bob Wills, Garth Brooks, Leon Russell, Roger Miller, and so forth. Our guest on ST today is Jeff Moore, director of the OKPOP, who says that plans will be drawn up and worked on throughout this year, with construction of the facility to then hopefully begin in 2018.

Tags: 
Oklahoma History
Popular Culture
Oklahoma Artists
OKPOP
Popular Music
Tulsa History
Oklahoma Historical Society
Cain's Ballroom (Tulsa)
Downtown Tulsa
Brady Arts District (Tulsa)
American Music

Related Content

The "Tulsa Sound" Is Alive and Well on the Popular Local Label Known as Horton Records

By Nov 8, 2016

On this installment of ST, we learn about the Tulsa-based, volunteer-run, non-profit Horton Records, which began about five years ago, and which aims to -- as noted on its website -- "provide support and tools for band management, promotion, booking, merchandising, and distribution in order to help local and regional musicians fulfill their artistic goals and further promote local and regional music on a broader scale.

Tulsa's Newly Arrived Bob Dylan Archive Will Soon Host a Dylan on Film Festival

By Sep 21, 2016

On this installment of StudioTulsa, we're talking about the Bob Dylan Archive, that widely-reported-on treasure trove of 6,000+ items documenting the entirety of the legendary singer-songwriter's still-active career. This archive was purchased earlier this year by the George Kaiser Family Foundation and The University of Tulsa; it will be housed at TU's Helmerich Center for American Research (which is located within the Gilcrease Museum).

A Woody Guthrie Symposium -- "Standing at the Crossroads of American Cultural Life" -- Coming to TU

By Apr 26, 2016

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with two University of Tulsa faculty members about an exciting Woody Guthrie symposium -- entitled "Standing at the Crossroads of American Cultural Life" -- that will happen at TU's Lorton Performance Center on Saturday the 30th. Our guests are Dr. Randall Fuller, the Chapman Professor of English, and Dr. Brian Hosmer, the Barnard Associate Professor of Western American History.

Cain's Ballroom Has a New Neighbor: OKPOP

By Dec 15, 2016
Matt Trotter / KWGS

The long-awaited Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture has a home.

OKPOP will be at 422 N Main St. in downtown Tulsa, right across the street from the historic Cain’s Ballroom.

"We had other locations, but this was the right location that would not only bring that excitement to us, but add that special quality of history and to help make this sustainable," said Oklahoma Historical Society Executive Director Bob Blackburn.

Leon Russell Would Be Major Feature of OKPOP

By Jan 29, 2013
KWGS News

The proposed Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture will include a major collection of items featuring Leon Russell and his work. Russell spoke positively about Tulsa at the announcement of the collection.

The Oklahoma Historical Society hopes that a bond issue will be approved by the state legislature in the upcoming session to fund the construction of the museum.

Oklahoma Historical Society Awarded Grant

By AP Aug 24, 2013
Oklahoma Historical Society

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The National Endowment for the Humanities has awarded a third grant of $300,000 to the Oklahoma Historical Society to develop an internet-based, searchable database of newspapers from Oklahoma.

Chad Williams, director of the society's research division, says the society has placed more than 200,000 newspaper pages on the internet with the earlier grants. The society is also digitizing all other pre-1923 Oklahoma newspapers with a grant funded by the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation.

Bob Wills and Woody Guthrie: Two Oklahoma Music Icons . . . Who Never Met --- But What If They Had?

By Rich Fisher

Leon Russell Dies; Southern Rock Legend Was 74

By Nov 13, 2016

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Leon Russell has died in Nashville at the age of 74. His wife, Jan, said through an intermediary that the legendary musician and songwriter had died Sunday in his sleep in Nashville.

More Exhibits For (yet to be built) OKPOP

By AP Mar 5, 2013
File Photo-OKPOP

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa's planned OKPOP museum has announced that it has acquired a collection of music memorabilia from the family of late Oklahoma jazz and blues musician Ernie Fields Sr.

The museum announced that the collection includes recordings, photos, posters and other artifacts related to Fields.

Fields was inducted into the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame in 1989 and died in 1997.