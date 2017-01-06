Wide Swing in Green Country Snow Totals

As of 9 a.m.

5.00 Inches Of Snow At Oktaha In Muskogee County

4.00 Inches Of Snow At Checotah In Mcintosh County

4.00 Inches Of Snow 3 Miles East-Southeast Of Bunch In Adair County

4.00 Inches Of Snow At Okmulgee In Okmulgee County

4.00 Inches Of Snow At Morris In Okmulgee County

4.00 Inches Of Snow At Cookson In Cherokee County

3.50 Inches Of Snow At Bunch In Adair County

3.00 Inches Of Snow At Muskogee In Muskogee County

3.00 Inches Of Snow At Gore In Sequoyah County

2.80 Inches Of Snow At Tahlequah In Cherokee County

2.50 Inches Of Snow 2 Miles East Of Schulter In Okmulgee County

2.50 Inches Of Snow 8 Miles South Of Checotah In Mcintosh County

2.00 Inches Of Snow At Mcalester In Pittsburg County

2.00 Inches Of Snow At Stonebluff In Wagoner County

1.00 Inch Of Snow At Krebs In Pittsburg County

1.00 Inch Of Snow At Kiefer In Creek County

0.70 Inch Of Snow 2 Miles Northeast Of Sapulpa In Creek County

0.70 Inch Of Snow At Tulsa In Tulsa County

0.50 Inch Of Snow At Broken Arrow In Tulsa County

0.50 Inch Of Snow 2 Miles South-Southwest Of Tulsa In Tulsa County

0.50 Inch Of Snow 3 Miles South Of Sand Springs In Tulsa County

0.50 Inch Of Snow At Terlton In Pawnee County