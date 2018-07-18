What's in a Name? Apparently, a Lot

The controversy around the name Robert E. Lee continues in Tulsa. Another meeting was held last night to gather input on five proposed new names for the Tulsa Elementary School.

The names are Abraham Lincoln, Woody Guthrie, Clara Luper, Maple Ridge and Council Oak. Tulsa had a Lincoln Elementary in the past. It was closed in 1990 due to decreasing enrollment and became part of the Cherry Street shopping district at 15th and Peoria.

The School Board is expected to again take up the re-naming issue early next month. Lee’s name tied to the Civil War and slavery.