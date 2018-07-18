What is in a Name? Apparently a Lot

The controversy around the name Robert E. Lee continues in Tulsa. Another meeting was held last night to discuss proposed new names for the Tulsa Elementary School.

The names are: Abraham Lincoln, Woody Guthrie, Clara Luper, Maple Ridge and Council Oak. Tulsa had a Lincoln Elementary in the past. It was closed in the 1990s and because part of the Cherry Street shopping district at 15th and Peoria.

The School Board is expected to take it up next month. Lee’s name tied to the civil war and slavery.