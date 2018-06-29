West Nile Virus Detected in Tulsa

West Nile virus has arrived in Tulsa County.

A sample taken from a midtown mosquito trap tested positive for the virus for the first time this season.

"It’s definitely not a public health crisis. It’s just kind of serving that reminder to wear insect repellent, whether it’s DEET or picaridin, and, hopefully, we can keep the numbers low this season," said Tulsa Health Department Environmental Health Supervisor Adam Austin.

The first positive test for West Nile this year comes about three weeks later than the first positive test last year. Austin said an overall drier spring gave Tulsa County a smaller mosquito population.

"If we get two or three days where it just pummels us with rain, that doesn’t necessarily affect the mosquito population. It’s this once a week getting an inch worth of rain that can have an effect on the mosquito population. So, right now, we’re a little bit below average," Austin said.

While there are fewer mosquitoes and the virus is not widespread, it’s still a good idea to eliminate standing water around your home to keep the mosquito population from growing.

"If you’ve got a bird bath, every couple of days, get all the water out of there, replenish it with clean water. If you are a gardener or have potted plants in your yard, make sure that the catch basins underneath the pots are staying dry. Make sure that you’re not over-irrigating your lawn," Austin said.

The health department begins its mosquito surveillance program in early May and has tested more than 200 trap samples since then.

July through October are typically the highest-risk months for exposure to West Nile virus in Oklahoma. Symptoms of the virus include sudden onset fever, headaches, dizziness and muscle weakness.

People older than 50 are at greater risk of developing severe neurologic disease from West Nile infection. Some of those effects can be permanent.