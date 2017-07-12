Welcome Aboard, NEW Members!

By 1 hour ago

A BIG shout-out to the nearly 100 listeners who made their very first donations during our 10 Days/100 New Members Drive in June!  Your contributions helped Public Radio Tulsa end our fiscal year strong.  Thanks to all of you who became Public Radio Tulsa supporters.  (Not a member yet?  We still have New Member gifts!)  

Over the first ten days of June, we shared a message: Public Radio Tulsa membership is for EVERYONE.  Whether your gift is $10 or $1,000, your support is vital and valued.

You heard our message and responded, raising over $10,000, even though NO programming was interrupted. 

If you’ve never made a gift to Public Radio Tulsa (or if Susan Stamberg was hosting All Things Considered when you made your last pledge), your contribution now will help ensure another year of rigorous, fact-based news, respectful discussion, rich storytelling, and the very best in classical, jazz, folk, and western swing music.

We still have a limited number of our special New Member gifts for any brand-new contributor making a donation of $60 (or $5 per month) or more, while supplies last:  The NPR Favorite Driveway Moments 2-CD set!  This is a collection of over two hours of some of NPR’s best work.  Make your gift HERE.

Newbies…thank you again, and welcome!  Not-yet-members…we can’t wait to meet you!

