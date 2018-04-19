We Remember

Only birds in the pine trees, next to the reflecting pool, could be heard during 168 seconds of silence this morning in Oklahoma City. That was one second for each of the people killed in the Oklahoma City bombing.

It was 23-years ago today, that Timothy McVeigh lit the use of a Ryder Rental Truck that had been converted into a giant bomb and parked next to the Alfred P. Murrah Federal building. That blast killed 168 people. 20 of those killed were children in a daycare center next to the parked truck.

Governor Fallin spoke at this morning’s ceremony, which has become an annual remembrance.

McVeigh was executed in 2001 for his part in the explosion. Accomplice Terry Nichols remains in prison.