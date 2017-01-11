We HEART our members!

When Public Radio Tulsa put out the call for end-of-year support, you responded! In the final five weeks of 2016, we heard from HUNDREDS of you...long-time members and first-time donors, folks who donated cars, stocks, and checks and credit card gifts, large and small. All in all, you and your fellow listeners raised over $58,000 in the final weeks of 2016 to support Public Radio Tulsa!

Every time you tune in to Public Radio Tulsa, you can hear your contribution hard at work, paying for programs like Morning Edition and All Things Considered, Wait...Wait...Don't Tell Me and This American Life, All This Jazz and Performance Today. You can know your money is well-spent, invested in the complex engineering plant that keeps us on the air, 24x7. And you can believe it when we say that we value what you think. Share your thoughts, insights, and comments about Public Radio Tulsa's programming any time at comments@publicradiotulsa.org.

Working in public radio is a passion, not just a job. From all of us at Public Radio Tulsa, THANK YOU for passionately supporting these stations.