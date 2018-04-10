WATCH LIVE: Aspen Words Literary Prize Set To Announce Its First-Ever Winner

Five works of fiction entered Tuesday night with the chance to win the inaugural Aspen Words Literary Prize. As stories of immigrants and refugees, past hardships and hopes for the future, these novels and short story collections contain multitudes — but they also share something important, in the minds of Aspen judges: They shine a piercing light on some of the messiest, most difficult social issues of our day.

Still, just one author will earn the prize — as well as the nifty cover sticker and the $35,000 purse that come with it. NPR's own Linda Holmes and Michel Martin are helming the festivities in New York City, which you can watch (live!) at this link or the top of this page.

The jury is picking its winner from the crop of finalists announced last month: Lesley Nneka Arimah's short story collection What It Means When a Man Falls from the Sky; Samrat Upadhyay's collection Mad Country; Jesmyn Ward's novel Sing, Unburied, Sing; Mohsin Hamid's novel Exit West; and Zinzi Clemmons' collection What We Lose.

That shortlist was whittled from a group of nominees that initially numbered in the dozens.

"These are the books that we think are most vital for understanding who we are as a people, as a country, as a world right now," Phil Klay, head juror and a National Book Award-winning fiction writer himself, told NPR when the shortlist was unveiled.

"When people read them, they're going to want to talk about them. They're going to feel equipped to talk about certain issues in any way," he added. "The reason we picked these books is because they offer fresh ways of thinking."

The prize established this year by Aspen Words, a nonprofit literary center established by the Aspen Institute, dovetails with the program's mission to boost contemporary literature. In a literary landscape that suffers no lack of prizes, the Aspen Words Literary Prize has one prevailing aim in mind: to support and encourage writers who mobilize the powers of storytelling to grapple with "the messiness of reality and human experience," as Klay put it.

And "when you're reading a book," he explained, "you learn very quickly whether you're in the hands of a master storyteller."

