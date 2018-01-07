Wardens Investigating Fatal Shooting of American Bald Eagle

State wildlife officials are investigating after an American bald eagle was discovered fatally shot last month along a rural road in southeast Oklahoma.

Authorities said the bird was found by a passerby on Dec. 27 near Broken Bow, a small McCurtain County town.

Game wardens determined the bird had been shot out of a nearby tree and recovered a spent rifle casing at the scene. Officials are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

Bald eagles are federally protected, and a conviction for killing one carries up to a year in prison and a fine.

Broken Bow is near Beavers Bend Resort Park, a state park near the Arkansas border that's home to bald eagles and black bears.