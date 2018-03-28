Walkout is Still "A Go"

Pressure is mounting on the Republican-led Oklahoma Legislature to broker a deal on taxes to pay for hundreds of millions in new education spending and avert a threatened strike of teachers next week.

Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest said Monday's planned walkout over low pay and school funding could be a one-day celebration if lawmakers approve a deal this week.

Oklahoma Senate leaders were checking votes Tuesday on a nearly $450 million package of tax hikes that passed the House late Monday. Senate Floor Leader Greg Treat said he's not sure they have the votes to send it to the governor.

An Oklahoma walkout would be the second major teachers' strike this year after West Virginia educators walked out of classrooms last month and won modest pay increases.