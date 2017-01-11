Wait Wait...Is That Tom Hanks?

Why yes, it is! Host of "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!" Peter Segal is going on vacation (gasp!) so Tom Hanks is filling in. You can hear it on Public Radio 89.5 (or online) this Saturday, January 14 at 1:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 15, 2016 at 5:30 p.m.

"Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!" is a NPR news quiz show taped in from of live audience in Chicago and is currently in its 18th year.

Each week, "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!" offers live audiences and listeners a comic review of the week's news. For this EXTRA special episode, Tom Hanks will be joined by human-scorecard Bill Kurtis along with panelists Paula Poundstone, Luke Burbank and Faith Salie. It will also have a special "Not My Job" guest. You can learn more about the show and special episode here.