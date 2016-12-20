A Vivid New Book on Tulsa History -- "4th & Boston: Heart of the Magic Empire"

The renaissance in downtown Tulsa continues, but more investment and retail is needed. A forum is held focusing on retail development in the city’s urban core. CBRE Real Estate Broker Caitlin Boewe says smaller homegrown businesses are needed to spur development, then the big guys will follow. She points to Cherry Street and Brookside as examples where that has happened.

The forum, sponsored by the Tulsa Regional Chamber, follows one held earlier on attracting residential development to the downtown core.