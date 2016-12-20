A Vivid New Book on Tulsa History -- "4th & Boston: Heart of the Magic Empire"

Related Program: 
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we offer a chat with Douglas Miller, the principal behind Müllerhaus Legacy, a Tulsa-based firm that creates books and other publications on-demand for private organizations and special occasions. A graphic artist and book designer by trade, Miller is also, in fact, a writer, since a book for which he's the lead author has just recently appeared. It's called "4th & Boston: Heart of the Magic Empire" -- and it's a lavishly illustrated collection of photos, illustrations, anecdotes, and stories concerning the history of Tulsa's earliest days as an incorporated community. Focusing on the architecture, economy, population, and overall development of the intersection of 4th and Boston in downtown Tulsa -- in other words, the stately buildings at that crossroads, and those who built and inhabited them -- this very attractive and over-sized volume offers readers a fresh look at the city-defining "boomtown" era that put Tulsa on the map.

