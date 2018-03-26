Veteran's Group Recognized for Efforts to End Food Deserts

A veteran’s group working to solve food insecurity in rural and under-served areas is honored by Tulsa County leaders. Honor Capital is on a mission to help end food deserts through a program called Hub and Spoke. Jim Allen is President of Honor Capital, a veteran’s owned organization. He says Hub and Spoke partners grocery stores with mobile units to bring fresh, nutritious food to areas where it isn’t easy to find or where transportation is lacking.

The Chrystal City Sav-A-Lot is part of the program, and Honor Capital is targeting a North Tulsa area next year. A Proclamation honoring the group’s work was presented today by Tulsa County Commissioners.