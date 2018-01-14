A Very Cold Start to the New Work Week

Areas of light snow will continue over far northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas this morning. Total accumulations around an inch or less is expected. Temperatures remain below freezing and any snow will likely stick to roads creating slick conditions. Snow chances will decrease by early to mid afternoon as the upper level system shifts east. A strong cold front will bring another round of light snow to portions of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Monday morning. Further south, a wintry mix will be possible Monday afternoon and evening. Another surge of cold arctic air will surge in behind the front allowing for dangerous wind chills to develop by Tuesday morning.