USS Tulsa to be Christened Tomorrow

One of the Navy’s newest ships, the USS Tulsa, will be officially christened tomorrow. Tulsa native and Navy Lt. Travis Nicks and his family will be on hand in Mobile, Alabama for the ceremony. He says the naming of a ship for a person or place is one of the highest honors the Navy can give.

The USS Tulsa is a state-of-the-art Littoral LCS-16 combat ship. Former Mayor Kathy Taylor and her family are sponsors of the ship, and she will get to break a bottle of champagne on the bow, carrying out the official christening.