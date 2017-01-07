U.S. Attorney: Man Admits To Threatening Officials in Wake of Tulsa Crutcher Shooting

60-year-old Jeffrey A. Stevens of East Lyme, Connecticut entered a guilty plea to five counts of Interstate Communications with the Intent to Injure.

Danny C. Williams, Sr., United States Attorney for the Northern District said, “Jeffrey Stevens used the internet to intentionally disseminate threats to kill in order to impact the professional responsibilities and duties of those involved in the prosecution of the Terrance Crutcher case. This type of criminal conduct will not be tolerated.”

Stevens prosecution resulted from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigations. The investigation revealed that between September 19, 2016 and September 22, 2016 in the wake of the shooting of Terence Crutcher, Stevens threatened, via the internet, to injure or kill local law enforcement, a prosecutor, a judge, and their immediate families. Steven’s intended that the recipients of the threats would interpret the threats as true threats impacting the hiring practices with the Tulsa Police Department and decision making process within the Tulsa County justice system. Stevens entered a guilty plea pursuant to a plea agreement with the United States.

Stevens faces a maximum sentence of five-years imprisonment and a fine of not more than $250,000.