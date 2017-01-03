UPDATE: On Tulsa New Year's Murders

Credit KWGS News Photo

Authorities in Tulsa are investigating after two people were killed in separate incidents over the weekend.

Tulsa police say a bus driver discovered the body of a man Sunday morning in a church parking lot. Sgt. Dave Walker says authorities have identified the victim as 32-year-old Perry Wallace, and said he had been shot several times.

Walker says church surveillance video captured muzzle flashes from a gun early Saturday, meaning Wallace's death falls under 2016's homicide count, which was a record high 82.

No arrests have been made in Wallace's death. In a separate incident, a man was shot at a Tulsa apartment complex on New Year's Day. Walker says the shooting happened after an argument at the complex. No arrests have been made.

 