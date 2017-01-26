An Update on the Forthcoming Route 66 Experience Museum

A new commission is charged with boosting business and tourism along Route 66 in Tulsa.

City Councilor Jeannie Cue said the Tulsa Route 66 Commission’s most important task is promoting tourism and getting people to stay the night in Tulsa.

"In Europe, in China, all over the world, people want to come to Tulsa," Cue said. "So, I'm hoping, with this commission, we can bring those tourists but we can also support these great new businesses along Route 66."