An Update on the Forthcoming Route 66 Experience Museum

Our guest today is Ken Busby, the CEO and executive director of the non-profit Route 66 Alliance, which is based here in Tulsa, and which is, per its website, "dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and enhancement of historic Route 66 -- past, present, and future." Formerly the director of the Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa, Busby was asked to lead the "Mother Road"-focused organization in 2014; today, he brings us up to speed on the Route 66 Experience Museum, a large-scale development for which funds are still being raised and plans are still being made. This forthcoming museum will surely be the flagship operation of the Route 66 Alliance -- and one of the leading tourist attractions for the Greater Tulsa area. As Busby explains, the "American dream" represented by both the story and the geography of Route 66 actually appeals to history buffs all over the world, and of all ages. Also on today's show, our commentator Mark Darrah is remembering a pivotal visit he once made to the public library in Pawnee, Oklahoma.