Upcoming Specials on Public Radio Tulsa

Pandemic

Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. | Friday, January 19, 2018 at 8:00 p.m.

Professor John Oxford, one of the world's leading virologists, looks at how the 1918 and 1919 flu pandemic affected every corner of the world. We hear real and dramatized testimony from people who lived through it in America, Britain, France, South Africa, New Zealand and other countries. John presents his own hypothesis, gleaned from years of work in the area, on where it may have all begun and how we might prevent it from happening again.

Trump A Year in Tweets

Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. | Friday, January 26, 2018 at 8:00 p.m.

It's a year of tweeting dangerously for President Trump's opponents and, potentially, for himself. The BBC's Anthony Zurcher reviews the first year of the President's tweets and asks: what has been the impact of the way Donald Trump has used Twitter since he became President?

The End Zone

Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. | Friday, February 2, 2018 at 8:00 p.m.

In the run-up to the 2018 Super Bowl, Only a Game's Bill Littlefield looks at football's future prospects. Concussion is tarnishing the sport's previous sheen, and leading to many parents forbidding their children's participation. Bill asks whether this multi-billion-dollar business can survive if players turn their backs on the sport, and where the next generation of players will come from.