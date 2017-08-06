Two Suspects Arrested in Separate States for Tulsa Slaying

Police say two men wanted in a fatal shooting in Tulsa have been arrested, one in Missouri and one in North Dakota.

Police said Sunday that 24-year-old Maurice Sanders was arrested Saturday in Bismarck, North Dakota, and 27-year-old Justin Brooks was arrested Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The two and 23-year-old Cedric Warrior are charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 1 shooting death of 39-year-old David Jones.

Warrior was arrested shortly after the shooting. Court records do not list an attorney for any of the suspects.

Police say Jones was dead, sitting in the driver's seat of a sport utility vehicle after it crashed into the bedroom of an east Tulsa home.

An 8-year-old boy and his mother were sleeping in the room, but were not injured.