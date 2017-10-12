Two Sentenced for Oklahoma On-Line Dating Scam

A federal judge in Oklahoma City has sentenced two Houston residents to prison for their roles in an online dating scam that conned victims in multiple states out of millions of dollars.

The Oklahoman reports that U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti on Friday sentenced 35-year-old Ken Ejimofor Ezeah to 11 years. Last month the judge sentenced 33-year-old Akunna Baiyina Ejiofor to seven years.

Prosecutors say the scam used popular dating sites to befriend and then defraud older, vulnerable women.

Ezeah pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Ejiofor chose to face trial. In March, jurors convicted Ejiofor of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and 18 counts of wire fraud.

The two were ordered to pay about $4.7 million in restitution to 10 victims.