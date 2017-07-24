Two Drown at Oklahoma Lake

Authorities say a man and a 12-year-old boy drowned in a lake at Fort Cobb State Park in Oklahoma when the man tried to rescue the boy after he went under water.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the body of 60-year-old Kam Sivilai of Oklahoma City was recovered about 10:30 p.m. Saturday and the body of the boy, whose name wasn't released, was recovered about 12:30 a.m. Sunday from Fort Cobb Lake about 55 miles (88 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

The OHP says the boy was swimming when he slipped on a drop-off into about seven feet of water shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The OHP says Sivilai swam to the boy in an attempt to rescue him, but both went under water and didn't resurface.