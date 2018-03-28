Two Dead in Hydro Plane Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two men were killed when the plane they were flying from Texas to Oklahoma crashed in central Oklahoma.

The OHP said Tuesday that 62-year-old pilot Walter Mullaney of El Reno and 27-year-old passenger Cesar Gomez of Lumton, Colorado, died in the crash that was discovered on Monday near Hydro, about 60 miles west of Oklahoma City.

An OHP report says the two were flying Sunday night from Odessa, Texas, to El Reno when the aircraft was diverted to the Hinton airport because of clouds and fog and that the plane crashed into a field.

The report says the cause of the crash is under investigation.