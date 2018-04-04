Two Arrested Inside Turley Home Where Three Died on Easter

Two men are arrested inside the same home where three people died on Easter Sunday.

The Tulsa Sheriff’s Office says the arrests were unrelated to the deaths. The two men apparently broke into the home at 61st and North Frankfort to steal weapons and ammo stored at the home.

On Sunday, a man shot and killed his estranged wife and daughter before killing himself. The department says the two people arrested were aware of the weapons in the home and trying to steal them when a neighbor called authorities.