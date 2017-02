A warm front brought record high temperatures across Oklahoma, including near 100 degrees in southwest Oklahoma that tied a nearly century old record.

The National Weather Service says the high in Mangum on Saturday reached 99 degrees to tie a record set Feb. 24, 1918, in Arapaho as the highest February temperature ever in Oklahoma.

Much cooler temperatures are forecast through Tuesday. There is a 90% chance of rain tonight and a 70% chance on Tuesday.