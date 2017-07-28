A "Turf Battle" at TU

The removal of the turf at T.U's H.A. Chapman Stadium is underway.

FieldTurf’s newest product, Revolution 360 with Cool Play 3.0, will be the new stadium surface. The Revolution 360 fiber features optimal durability, resilience and feel. FieldTurf's exclusive and innovative Extruded Composite top dressing allows the CoolPlay system to deliver the same behavior and overall stability as FieldTurf's Elite system fields found in the world's most famous stadiums.

Installation of the new turf is expected to be complete by August 20. Tulsa opens the home season on Sept. 9 against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Chapman Stadium.

T.U. holds the broascast license for Public Radio Tulsa.