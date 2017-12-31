Tulsa's Street People Scurry To Get Out of the Cold

Tulsa’s emergency shelters are full as the street people look for a place to get out of this bitter cold. The Day Center for the Homeless, The Salvation Army and the John 3:16 Mission in Tulsa are providing places for those seeking to get away the outside cold.

John 3:16 Director Steve Whittaker says no one will be turned away. Usually, the mission will serve over 600 meals per day. That number drastically increases during cold snaps like Tulsa is currently experiencing.

He does admit the influx of people can strain the mission's resources.