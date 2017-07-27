Tulsa's Parkside Breaks Ground for an Expansion

At a time when cutbacks are hurting many medical facilities, a Tulsa psychiatric hospital is expanding.

Ground is broken for a new state-of-the-art patient care treatment center at Parkside in Tulsa. Robert Farris is chairman of the campaign that raised $38-million for the new facility. He says at a time many hospitals are cutting back or curtailing some services, Parkside is doing just the opposite, stepping up and expanding to treat more patients.

The five-story building, which includes 80 new beds, is expected to open in a year and a half. It will be on the corner of 13th Street and Trenton Avenue, adjacent to the current facility.