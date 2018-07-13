Tulsa's 20th, 21st Homicide Victims of 2018 Identified

Tulsa Police have released the name of the city's 20th homicide victim of 2018 and declared a death last month to be the 21st.

Anthony Porchia, 47, is the man who broke into his ex-girlfriend's house near 51st and Sheridan las week and was killed in a shooting police have deemed justified. The woman, however, did not shoot Porchia. Police say when the woman and her friend were confronted with inconsistences, they revealed that they originally lied about who shot Porchia.

A woman shot seven years ago will count as Tulsa's 21st homicide of 2018. Lydia Gibson, 44, was shot in the head April 13, 2011, while taking out the trash during her shift at Popeye's Chicken at 1117 E Pine St.

Police believe it was an attempted robbery but the suspect left after shooting Gibson.

Gibson died June 20 in an assisted living center. Police are attributing her death to the 2011 attack.