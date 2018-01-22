Tulsa Zoo Elephant Gunda Dies

The Tulsa Zoo announces the passing of Gunda, the Tulsa Zoo’s longest resident. Zoo staff had been offering her hospice care, as Gunda, at the age of 67, had displayed a natural decline in her health as a result of chronic, age-related issues. She passed away this morning, in her exhibit attended to by her caregivers.

Gunda was an iconic member of the zoo family since 1954. A favorite of zoo staff and visitors, her arrival in Tulsa was the result of a fortuitous event. The ship carrying her to the United States broke down in Bermuda. Children, anxious to see an elephant for the first time, boarded the ship and Gunda became a news sensation. During Gunda’s two week stay in Bermuda, she was dubbed “the most popular tourist of the year” by local media. The adventure inspired an illustrated a children’s book titled Ghunda’s Bermuda Holiday.

Her popularity followed her to Tulsa, where Gunda made appearances on Saturday mornings outside of different downtown stores for several months. Tulsans donated toward a “Keep Gunda Fund,” sponsored by the Junior Chamber of Commerce and Jaycees.