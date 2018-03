“If at first you don’t succeed try again!” That apparently still didn’t work for a Tulsa woman.

36-yearold Angie Frost was stopped for driving a stolen car near 33rd and Memorial. Tulsa Police say while she was in the police car, she slipped out of the handcuffs and took off in the squad car. She was captured several blocks away.

The 3rd time was not the charm. She is now in the Tulsa jail.