A Tulsa Walk Saturday is to Show Support for Victims of Human Trafficking

A ‘Walk for Freedom’ will be held Saturday in Tulsa, part of an international event to draw attention to victims of human trafficking. Meg Weinkauf is an organizer of this weekend’s Walk. She says OSBI statistics show nearly 100 men, women, and children were human or sexually trafficked in Oklahoma in 2016, and hundreds more cases go unreported.

Tulsa’s first ever Walk for Freedom is Saturday at Veteran’s Park beginning at 9am. Similar events are scheduled in hundreds of cities across 50 nations.