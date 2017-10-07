Tulsa Teen Charged As Adult With Murder and Rape

A Tulsa teenager accused of fatally shooting a man and raping an 81-year-old woman has been formally charged as an adult in connection with the attacks.

16-year-old Deonte James Green was charged Friday with 17 counts connected to series of crimes on Sunday, including first-degree murder, rape, kidnapping and robbery. He remains jailed in Tulsa County.

Green had previously been booked into the Tulsa Jail on Sept. 22 for several property crimes and released just three days before the attacks.

Police say Green broke into a couple's south Tulsa residence on Sunday, robbed them and sexually assaulted the woman.

After leaving the residence, police say he approached a woman and her two daughters with a gun and forced them inside his home, where he shot and killed her husband in front of the couple's children.