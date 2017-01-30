Tulsa Sheriff Seeks Body Cams for Patrol Officers

The Tulsa Sheriff wants to outfit all patrol officers with body cams. Sheriff Vic Regalado is applying for a grant from the Department of Justice for 50 body worn cameras.

Regalado says it will help with his goals of more transparency and community trust. If DOJ says yes, Tulsa County would need to come up with around 50-thousand in match money to implement the program. The Sheriff says there would be a test period to see how they work. If successful, he would like to outfit all deputies who deal with the public with body cams.