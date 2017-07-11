Tulsa Route 66 Commission Could Look to Do More Than Make Recommendations

With a feeling that momentum is building to draw business and tourism to Tulsa's stretch of Route 66, the commission acting as the Mother Road's main booster may look for more power.

City Councilor Blake Ewing said at a Tuesday meeting it makes sense to transition the Tulsa Route 66 Commission into a Route 66 authority.

"An authority can own assets, and so if we look into the long-term objectives of Route 66 and we're thinking about developing land along the corridor and those kinds of things, I think an authority is the best framework," Ewing said.

If it becomes an authority, the commission would be eligible for funding through special taxing districts, which could be much more than its $200,000 annual Vision allocation. Such a change could also guarantee the group's longevity.

"An authority does a better job of kind of outliving political regimes. It has some autonomy in that regard, but, you know, that can be seen as a pro and a con," Ewing said. "Once an authority is created, they operate independent of city government."

Route 66 Commission Chair Ken Busby favors the idea.

"I think for the ultimate, long-term health of Route 66 and with the growing momentum that we have, to really make it for economic development and for tourism for our community, it makes sense. We just need to do it, you know, smartly," Busby said.

River Parks, Tulsa Transit, and city refuse and recycling are all governed by authorities.