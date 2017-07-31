Tulsa Regional Chamber Has Funding for Latest Economic Plan

Work called for in the Tulsa Regional Chamber's economic plan will continue through 2020.

The chamber announced Monday it's raised the $21 million dollars needed to carry out efforts called for in Tulsa's Future III.

Chamber President and CEO Mike Neal said it took about two years to raise the money from public and private investors.

"This plan enables the northeast Oklahoma region to effectively compete with peer regions across the country for jobs as well as capital investment," Neal said.

The goals of Tulsa's Future Three are more than 22,500 new jobs and $1.1 billion in new investments.

"Even prior to the completion of funding, this program has delivered results," said Tulsa Regional Chamber Chair Paul Albert. "Since the beginning of 2016, Tulsa's Future III has supported creation of more than 7,000 jobs, including more than 4,200 with annual salaries greater than $50,000."

More help for entrepreneurs and more investment in downtown are among what the latest version of Tulsa's Future calls for. Boosting educational attainment is also a major component. Tulsa's Future III calls for increasing the number of adults with at least a two-year degree and the number of vocational school grads in high-growth sectors.

"Increasingly, the presence of a skilled, well-trained workforce is the key differentiator for employers seeking to locate or expand operations in any given region," said Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr.

The Cherokee Nation is one of 34 regional partner investors in Tulsa's Future III.

The first Tulsa's Future plan came out in 2005.