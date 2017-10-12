Tulsa Records Another Murder

Tulsa’s homicide count for the year has ticked up to 69 with today’s murder of a man in a car. It happened near 57th Street North and Garrison. A child was in the car and unharmed. The toddler is most likely to young to help detectives.

Getting a handle on Tulsa's ever climbing homicide rate will not be easy. Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan says officers need time to build relationships. He says community policing --- when fully implemented --- will help, but will not solve all the issues. Right now, Tulsa's Community Policing Plan is about 35% operational.