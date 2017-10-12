Tulsa Records Another Murder

By KWGS News

The door to the Tulsa Police Chief's Office
Credit KWGS News File Photo

Tulsa’s homicide count for the year has ticked up to 69 with today’s murder of a man in a car. It happened near 57th Street North and Garrison. A child was in the car and unharmed. The toddler is most likely to young to help detectives.

Getting a handle on Tulsa's ever climbing homicide rate will not be easy. Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan says officers need time to build relationships.  He says community policing --- when fully implemented --- will help, but will not solve all the issues.  Right now, Tulsa's Community Policing Plan is about 35% operational.