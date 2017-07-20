Tulsa Radiologist Accused of Prescription Fraud

A Tulsa Radiologist is free on $5,000 bond after turning himself in to Tulsa County authorities.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter charged Doctor James Fleckenstein with writing fraudulent prescriptions for pain relievers. The A.G.’s office says the doctor would write the prescriptions to a family member or family friend. They would in turn have the prescriptions filled and give the medication to the doctor for his personal use.

When contact by KWGS, Doctor Fleckenstein declined comment on the case.