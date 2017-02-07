Tulsa Public Schools Needs a Few Good Men and Women

Applicants show up for a Tulsa Public Schools job fair. Despite financial woes, the district still needs teachers. A steady stream of hopefuls show up at the Education Service Center to fill out applications and sit for interviews to work in the Tulsa school system.

One of them is Eric Saulinier, who has a PHD from UCLA and is currently an adjunct professor at Oklahoma State. He applied because he is originally from Tulsa and wants to be closer to family, plus he believes he will be happier in a classroom setting that focuses on teaching instead of research papers and other projects.

The career fair is part of the district’s TeachTulsa campaign to fill positions for the upcoming school year. More will be held throughout the year.