Tulsa Public Schools Among Districts Closed as Walkout Hits Eight Days

Oklahoma's largest school districts will remain closed Wednesday for an eighth consecutive day amid ongoing teacher protests for more classroom funding.

Oklahoma City and Tulsa schools announced class cancellations Tuesday as teachers continue to march at the state Capitol. Jenks, Broken Arrow and Union also announced they would be closed Wednesday.

Owasso Public Schools announced last week it would be closed April 9–13.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation last month granting teacher pay hikes of about $6,100 and providing tens of millions of new dollars for public schools, but many educators say classrooms still need more money.

Educators have not said when their walkout will end.

The political push in Oklahoma is part of a wave of teacher rebellions in states led by conservative leaders. Arizona teachers are organizing a statewide walkout, following demonstrations in West Virginia and Kentucky.