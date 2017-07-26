Tulsa Public School District Needs Instructors

With less than a month until the start of classes, the Tulsa Public School District is still looking for teachers. Job hopefuls attend a TPS career fair at Rogers High School. There are still about 60 teaching positions to fill, according to the District’s Cherie Crosby. She says applicants don’t need to have a current teaching certificate, they can help qualified applicants with obtaining an emergency certificate.

There is a possibility of one more career fair before classes begin August 21st. Meanwhile, for information about available opportunities you can visit the website teachtulsa.org.