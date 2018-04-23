Tulsa Police Record City's 11th Murder of 2018

Tulsa police tallied the city's 11th homicide of the year early Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police found a 33-year-old woman dead in a bedroom at 12227 E 38th Place. She had been shot with a small-caliber rifle. A 44-year-old man was dead in the same room, and police say evidence points to the man killing the woman and then turning his gun on himself.

A missing person call Saturday night led to the discovery. A man wanted to report his wife missing, and police say it became apparent she was having an affair. A Facebook post translated by two Hmong police officers on duty showed she may be in danger.

After finding the woman's car at the 38th Place house, officers got no answer knocking on the door or calling her or the other man's cell phone. Police say they heard muffled sounds from the area and obtained a search warrant, entering the home just before 6 a.m. Sunday.