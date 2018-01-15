Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

Tulsa PAC to Host an Evening with the Highly Acclaimed Composer and Conductor Eric Whitacre

By 9 hours ago
  • Aired on Friday, January 12th.
    Aired on Friday, January 12th.

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we present a conversation with the award-winning composer, conductor, and choral director Eric Whitacre, who will soon appear with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra and the Tulsa Oratorio Chorus at the Tulsa PAC (on Saturday the 13th, beginning at 7:30pm). Whitacre will be the guest conductor for an evening of his instrumental and choral compositions exclusively -- including "Water Night," "Equus," "Deep Field," and "Godzilla Eats Las Vegas." And please note that our guest host for today's show is Jason Heilman, a locally based musicologist whose excellent new program, Classical Tulsa, can be heard every Friday at noon on KWTU Classical 88.7 (which is our "sister station" here at Public Radio Tulsa).

