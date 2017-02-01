Tulsa Officer will go to Trial this Spring

A judge denies a motion to dismiss a manslaughter charge against Tulsa police officer Betty Jo Shelby. After denying the motion and another for a new preliminary hearing, Judge Doug Drummond set a trial date of May 8th. Shelby is charged with first degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher in September. Her attorney is Shannon McMurray, who says she is convinced a jury will find Shelby ‘not guilty’.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler denies charging Shelby was a ‘rush to judgement’, and says he is following what the law calls for in this case.

Defense attorneys will appeal the judge’s denial of a new preliminary hearing.