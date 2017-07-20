Tulsa Needs Teachers

Tulsa's Will Rogers High School hosts a day long teacher job fair for the Tulsa Public Schools. Numerous prospects filled out applications during the day.

There is a sense or urrgency for the district. The new school year starts in just about one-month. The school district is looking for over 100 new teachers.

Tulsa Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist says finding new educators can be very difficult. But, she has praise for the way the Tulsa district handles the situation. Gist says those taking part in job fairs are told about the positives of working for the Tulsa School.

Oklahoma teachers are the lowest paid in the nation. That has many teachers fleeing the profession or relocating to other states for more money.