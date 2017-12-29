Tulsa Nears Homicide Record as Solve Rate Drops

Tulsa is only one murder away from tying the homicide record of 82. It was set only last year. Releasing a report this week, homicide detectives say 73 of the 81 killings have been solved. It's a very respectable 91% solve rate, but down from last year's rate of 97% solved. Police say there's no one thing leading to the the high number of homicides this year like gang warfare or battles between drug dealers. It's more a matter of someone introducing a gun or weapon into an argument, fight, or robbery that turns many disputes deadly.