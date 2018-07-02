Related Program: 
Tulsa Native and Bestselling Novelist Daniel Wilson Offers "Clockwork Dynasty" (Encore Presentation)

Our guest is Daniel Wilson, the bestselling sci-fi writer and Tulsa native (and TU alum) whose latest novel, just out in paperback, is "The Clockwork Dynasty." (Note that we spoke with Wilson last summer, when this book was first being published.) As was noted of this novel in The Los Angeles Review of Books: "Wilson is one of the foremost prophets of the near future.... In 'The Clockwork Dynasty,' the irrepressibly readable Wilson has retreated to pseudo-vampiric sentient robots. I say retreated because he's dealing with the past and present, rather than the future -- though his rewriting of the past is no less radical than his speculative work.... The plot is driven by a human protagonist, June Stefanov. She represents human history and continues Wilson's excellent run of female lead characters -- a distinction not to be sniffed at in male-written robot sci-fi."

